George Kapetanakis, President of the Hellenic Cancer Federation (ELLOK), joins JBMS at ESMO 2026

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We discuss how the federation has grown into an influential voice in Greek cancer policymaking, the challenges of ensuring equitable access to innovative treatments, and the importance of turning policy decisions into meaningful improvements for patients. A cancer survivor himself, he also shares how his personal experience led him to patient advocacy and why psychological support and community are essential throughout the cancer journey.