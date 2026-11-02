Molly Pipping, Senior Programme Lead for Education at Greater Manchester Cancer Alliance

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We discuss why advances in cancer treatment do not always translate into better care for patients. She examines workforce shortages, inequalities in access to clinical trials, delays in diagnosis, and the critical role of nurses and allied healthcare professionals in supporting patients throughout treatment. Drawing on her work developing cancer education programs and her personal experience of losing her sister to cancer, she also discusses how better training, coordinated care, and international collaboration can improve the patient experience.