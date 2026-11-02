Jean-Charles Soria, MD, PhD, SVP of Oncology, Global Development at Amgen, joins JBMS at ESMO 2026

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We discuss new findings from the DeLLphi-305 trial, which demonstrated a 58% reduction in the risk of death with tarlatamab (Imdelltra) plus durvalumab (Imfinzi) as maintenance therapy for extensive-stage small-cell lung cancer. He explains how DLL3-targeted T-cell engagers work, examines their potential to improve survival in aggressive cancers, and addresses treatment-related risks, including cytokine release syndrome and neurological toxicity. He also discusses Amgen’s development of T-cell engagers for prostate cancer, the challenges of treatment resistance, and what it takes for a new cancer therapy to deliver meaningful clinical benefit.