Itta MacNevin, Chief Business Officer at Quibim, joins JBMS at ESMO 2026

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We discuss how artificial intelligence can extract information from medical images that clinicians cannot see with the naked eye. She explains how Quibim’s AI-powered technologies are being applied to breast and prostate cancer imaging, how imaging biomarkers could help predict treatment response, and how pharmaceutical companies are already using these tools to inform clinical trial decisions. She also addresses what is still needed before emerging AI technologies can become reliable tools in routine cancer care.