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VIDEO | 02:25
Recapping Phoebe Bridgers’ Lost Tour with crude sketches from our mind palace
Entertainment & Arts

Recapping Phoebe Bridgers’ Lost Tour with crude sketches from our mind palace

Rebecca Castillo staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025
Los Angeles Times music critic Mikael Wood
By Rebecca Castillo and Mikael Wood
Our Gen X music critic and Gen Z video journalist attended Phoebe Bridgers’ Lost Tour at the Intuit Dome.

Since no phones were allowed, they had to rely on their mind palace and poor artistic skills to show you what it was like to be in the room. Accompanying music was performed by LAT reporter August Brown, engineered and mixed by Dustin Bookatz.
Entertainment & Arts
Rebecca Castillo

Rebecca Castillo is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she was a special projects lead for the Times’ High School Insider and other Public Affairs programs. A Southern California native, she is an alumna of Swarthmore College and USC. In her free time, you can find her hanging out at the Silver Lake Reservoir, drinking boba and exploring the city on foot.

Mikael Wood

Mikael Wood is pop music critic for the Los Angeles Times.

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