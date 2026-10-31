Recapping Phoebe Bridgers’ Lost Tour with crude sketches from our mind palace

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Our Gen X music critic and Gen Z video journalist attended Phoebe Bridgers’ Lost Tour at the Intuit Dome.



Since no phones were allowed, they had to rely on their mind palace and poor artistic skills to show you what it was like to be in the room. Accompanying music was performed by LAT reporter August Brown, engineered and mixed by Dustin Bookatz.