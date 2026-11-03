LACMA’s exhibit on retrofuture homes

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LACMA has a new exhibit titled “Home of the Future, 1925–1985: Designing Domestic Utopias,” which traces visions and ideas of the American home of tomorrow.



The exhibit is split into four sections, each covering different themes from post-World War 1 through the Space Age and the introduction of home computers. It features 3D models of innovative homes, archival films and a range of objects from a type of sauna that Burt Reynolds once owned to artwork boasting the kitchens of tomorrow.



“The microwave, sealable Tupperware containers, all these things that we take for granted actually, at one point, were kind of radical, said co-curator Grace Converse. “So [this exhibit is] having us kind of reflect and think through the history of how we got there and have an appreciation for that development.”



The exhibit is open until March 14, 2027. @bexcastillo stopped by for a tour.