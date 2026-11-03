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LACMA’s exhibit on retrofuture homes
California

LACMA’s exhibit on retrofuture homes

Rebecca Castillo staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025
By Rebecca Castillo
Video Journalist Follow
LACMA has a new exhibit titled “Home of the Future, 1925–1985: Designing Domestic Utopias,” which traces visions and ideas of the American home of tomorrow.

The exhibit is split into four sections, each covering different themes from post-World War 1 through the Space Age and the introduction of home computers. It features 3D models of innovative homes, archival films and a range of objects from a type of sauna that Burt Reynolds once owned to artwork boasting the kitchens of tomorrow.

“The microwave, sealable Tupperware containers, all these things that we take for granted actually, at one point, were kind of radical, said co-curator Grace Converse. “So [this exhibit is] having us kind of reflect and think through the history of how we got there and have an appreciation for that development.”

The exhibit is open until March 14, 2027. @bexcastillo stopped by for a tour.
California
Rebecca Castillo

Rebecca Castillo is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she was a special projects lead for the Times’ High School Insider and other Public Affairs programs. A Southern California native, she is an alumna of Swarthmore College and USC. In her free time, you can find her hanging out at the Silver Lake Reservoir, drinking boba and exploring the city on foot.

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