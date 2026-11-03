István Borbíró, PhD, Founder of Nexus Recognita, joins JBMS at ESMO 2026

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We discuss findings from the Cancer Care Coordination Study, which collected responses from 142 participants across 36 countries, and what they reveal about communication and coordination in oncology. He explains where information is most likely to be lost between specialists and healthcare institutions, why responsibility for coordinating care often falls on a single individual, and how these gaps can affect patients. He also explores whether artificial intelligence could improve coordination or introduce additional challenges, and what patients should ask to better understand who is managing their care.