Csaba L. Dégi, PhD, Professor at Babeș-Bolyai University and former President of the European Cancer Organisation, joins JBMS at ESMO 2026

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We discuss the psychological challenges of living with cancer and why emotional well-being remains an overlooked aspect of oncology care. He explains how patients and families can recognize cancer-related distress, why fear of recurrence can persist long after treatment, and what strategies can help patients cope with anxiety and uncertainty. He also addresses inequalities in access to psychological support and why identifying distress must be followed by meaningful care.