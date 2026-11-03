Emir Sokolović, MD, Medical Oncologist at the Clinical Center University of Sarajevo, joins JBMS at ESMO 2026

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We discuss the challenges of delivering modern cancer treatments in healthcare systems with limited resources and why advances in precision oncology do not always reach the patients who need them. He explains the importance of real-world evidence, the difficulties of treating rare cancers such as sarcomas, and what research has revealed about delays in breast cancer diagnosis. He also shares his perspective on international research collaboration, opportunities for young oncologists, and why identifying patients who need less treatment could be an important advance in cancer care.