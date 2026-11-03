Zacharoula Sidiropoulou, MD, PhD, Breast Surgical Oncologist and Head of the Breast Unit at West Lisbon Local Health Unit, joins JBMS at ESMO 2026

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



We discuss the growing influence of artificial intelligence (AI) on how patients understand cancer and make treatment decisions. She explains why medical information from ChatGPT and other online sources can be misleading when it lacks the context of an individual patient’s diagnosis and medical history, and how the European Cancer Information Portals project aims to improve access to reliable information. She also addresses the importance of discussing fertility preservation before treatment, the risks of cancer misinformation, and the need to ensure that advances in breast cancer care are accessible to all patients.