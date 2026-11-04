Mayor Karen Bass addresses election night watch party before mayoral race is called

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Mayor Karen Bass projected confidence on Tuesday that she would triumph in her reelection bid – although the initial neck and neck results suggested a less certain outcome.



Bass held 50.74% while Councilmember Nithya Raman held 49.26%, as of the results released shortly after 10 p.m.



“Let me just say it takes a while to count the vote in our city, but pretty soon we shall know and I am confident with all the work that is done here that we will achieve victory,” she said at the L.A. County Democratic Party’s election night watch party in Hollywood.



Her address was met by a thunderous crowd chanting “four more years!”