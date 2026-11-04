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VIDEO | 01:34
Mayor Karen Bass addresses election night watch party before mayoral race is called
California

Mayor Karen Bass addresses election night watch party before mayoral race is called

By Clara Harter
 and Lara Hochuli
Mayor Karen Bass projected confidence on Tuesday that she would triumph in her reelection bid – although the initial neck and neck results suggested a less certain outcome.

Bass held 50.74% while Councilmember Nithya Raman held 49.26%, as of the results released shortly after 10 p.m.

“Let me just say it takes a while to count the vote in our city, but pretty soon we shall know and I am confident with all the work that is done here that we will achieve victory,” she said at the L.A. County Democratic Party’s election night watch party in Hollywood.

Her address was met by a thunderous crowd chanting “four more years!”
California
Clara Harter

Clara Harter is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she covered politics and education for the L.A. Daily News. She majored in political science and Middle Eastern studies at Columbia University.

Lara Hochuli

Lara Hochuli is the senior editor on the Los Angeles Times’ Editorial Video team. In a 15-year career, Hochuli has helped bring more than one newsroom into the modern age, including a decade at the San Diego Union-Tribune and a previous stint at The Times with “LA Times Today.” Her work has been recognized with a number of acknowledgments from the Society of Professional Journalists, a handful of San Diego Press Club accolades, and four Emmy Awards.

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