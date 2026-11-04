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VIDEO | 02:47
Nithya Raman addresses supporters before mayoral race is called
California

Nithya Raman addresses supporters before mayoral race is called

By Noah Haggerty
 and Lara Hochuli
Mayor Karen Bass was leading City Councilmember Nithya Raman, her former ally, by a narrow margin.

The race has pitted City Hall’s political establishment against newer progressive groups, including Democratic Socialists of America.

Raman, appearing before a boisterous audience at the Greek Theatre plaza, said her campaign was about taking on the status quo. L.A., she said, “stopped being a place where we could build things, where we could open things, where we could film things.”
CaliforniaMidterm Election 2026
Noah Haggerty

Noah Haggerty is an environment and science reporter at the Los Angeles Times covering wildfire in the American West. A graduate of Northeastern University, he has a background in physics research, focusing on spacecraft propulsion and fusion energy. Haggerty joined The Times in 2024 as an AAAS Mass Media Fellow.

Lara Hochuli

Lara Hochuli is the senior editor on the Los Angeles Times’ Editorial Video team. In a 15-year career, Hochuli has helped bring more than one newsroom into the modern age, including a decade at the San Diego Union-Tribune and a previous stint at The Times with “LA Times Today.” Her work has been recognized with a number of acknowledgments from the Society of Professional Journalists, a handful of San Diego Press Club accolades, and four Emmy Awards.

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