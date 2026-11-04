Nithya Raman addresses supporters before mayoral race is called

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Mayor Karen Bass was leading City Councilmember Nithya Raman, her former ally, by a narrow margin.



The race has pitted City Hall’s political establishment against newer progressive groups, including Democratic Socialists of America.



Raman, appearing before a boisterous audience at the Greek Theatre plaza, said her campaign was about taking on the status quo. L.A., she said, “stopped being a place where we could build things, where we could open things, where we could film things.”

