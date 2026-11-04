Nithya Raman addresses supporters before mayoral race is called
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Mayor Karen Bass was leading City Councilmember Nithya Raman, her former ally, by a narrow margin.
The race has pitted City Hall’s political establishment against newer progressive groups, including Democratic Socialists of America.
Raman, appearing before a boisterous audience at the Greek Theatre plaza, said her campaign was about taking on the status quo. L.A., she said, “stopped being a place where we could build things, where we could open things, where we could film things.”
The race has pitted City Hall’s political establishment against newer progressive groups, including Democratic Socialists of America.
Raman, appearing before a boisterous audience at the Greek Theatre plaza, said her campaign was about taking on the status quo. L.A., she said, “stopped being a place where we could build things, where we could open things, where we could film things.”