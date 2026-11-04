Personalization vs. Relevance: Are Brands Getting it Wrong?

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As audiences move fluidly across platforms, devices, and live events, building a cohesive brand journey is more complex than ever. So, how do top marketers balance back-end automation with an authentic, human-centric front end?



Recorded live at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, host Anna Magzanyan sits down with Elizabeth Beringer (President of Real Chemistry Media), Dr. Rukmini Iyer (Corporate VP of Content, Commerce and Monetization at Microsoft), and Xhemile Poley (VP, Head of Global Marketing and Events at LG Ad Solutions). The panel explores the difference between personalization and true relevance, why hyper-personalization can feel like a “mirror” instead of a “window,” how to use AI to scale production without losing the human touch, and why the future of marketing means treating AI agents as your primary audience.