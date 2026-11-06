Can Perfume Reduce Stress? The Science of Functional Fragrance

Discover how functional fragrance uses the neuroscience of scent to reduce anxiety and improve sleep. Watch to see if mood-altering perfume really works.

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Can your perfume actually lower stress, improve sleep, or rewire your mood? In this episode of Live + Well, Jules Miller, founder of The Nue Co., dives into the neuroscience of functional fragrance. We break down the clinical science behind scent, how olfactory cues connect directly to the brain’s emotional center, and whether mood-altering perfumes are real neuroscience or just clever marketing.



From forest bathing phytoncides to pheromones and hormone disruptors, learn how modern perfumery is moving from simple aesthetics to nervous system regulation.

