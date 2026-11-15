Plant Life

As Parkinson’s disease advances, pioneering biologist Joanne Chory races to re-engineer plants and help save the planet.

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Joanne Chory had a story she’d tell about her genetics grad students. She’d ask them, where does a plant get its mass? Most would get it wrong. Nutrients absorbed through roots? Sunlight? Water? But no: most of a plant’s dry mass — from minuscule duckweed to mighty 300 foot redwoods — is created from carbon dioxide molecules plucked from the air.



As they build their bodies, plants not only keep planet-heating CO2 out of the atmosphere, they release the oxygen we need to breathe. We’ve hardly returned the favor.



When we started filming “Plant Life,” we didn’t know either. Most of us are “plant blind,” as Wolfgang Busch, Joanne’s longtime colleague at The Salk Institute, puts it. We notice them but often fail to really see them. Yet plants not only make it possible for us to live on Earth, they’ve made Earth a planet worth living on.



Plants now may come to our rescue yet again. At least, if Joanne and her colleagues at Salk’s Harnessing Plants Initiative are successful in engineering the world’s major crop plants to remove substantially more carbon from the atmosphere and store it deep in the soil for decades. The elegance of this endeavor, taking what nature has already created and harnessing genetics to juice it along — felt like an inspiring climate story against a backdrop of bad news.



As we got to know Joanne, the story became as much about her as it did about her plants. As Parkinson’s increasingly aﬀected her day-to-day life, she grew more interested in applying her groundbreaking research to real-world problems. She liked to echo Jonas Salk’s motto: “be a good ancestor.”



Science moves slower than headlines and must work in concert with politics, economics, and culture to scale broadly. Whether this idea will work was never going to become totally clear during the making of this short documentary — nor sadly, during Joanne’s life. She died in November 2024 at age 69.



We feel honored to have been able to enter her world, however briefly, during her final years.



When things don’t go a plant’s way, they can’t just relocate to another patch of ground. They work with what they have. Joanne’s work and legacy reflect a similar understanding of our place on Earth.



She understood that saving the planet wouldn’t just take a technological breakthrough. It would take a breakthrough in our capacity for hope and imagination.