Clifton’s is back (sort of)

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Before the pandemic, Clifton’s Cafeteria was a vibrant part of downtown L.A.’s nightlife. In the years since, the venue has only been open intermittently.



Recently, the building was sold, although the previous owner maintained the rights to the name. @bexcastillo and @toddmartens stopped by to hear more about the new owners’ plans for the historic building.