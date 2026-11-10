Clifton’s is back (sort of)

Before the pandemic, Clifton’s Cafeteria was a vibrant part of downtown L.A.’s nightlife. In the years since, the venue has only been open intermittently.
Recently, the building was sold, although the previous owner maintained the rights to the name. @bexcastillo and @toddmartens stopped by to hear more about the new owners’ plans for the historic building.
Rebecca Castillo is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she was a special projects lead for the Times’ High School Insider and other Public Affairs programs. A Southern California native, she is an alumna of Swarthmore College and USC. In her free time, you can find her hanging out at the Silver Lake Reservoir, drinking boba and exploring the city on foot.
Todd Martens is a features columnist at the Los Angeles Times who writes about theme parks and West Coast Experiences, among other topics. His weekly newsletter, Mr. Todd’s Wild Ride, covers the ever-changing world of theme parks from SoCal. Martens joined the Los Angeles Times in 2007 and has covered a mix of interactive entertainment as its game critic and pop music as a reporter and editor. Previously, he reported on the music business for Billboard Magazine.