Advertisement
VIDEO | 00:45
Three killed, others critically injured after car strikes pedestrians in North Hollywood
California

Three killed, others critically injured after car strikes pedestrians in North Hollywood

By Kelvin Kuo
 and Lara Hochuli
Three people were killed and others were injured when a car hit a crowd of street vendors and pedestrians in North Hollywood on Tuesday evening, authorities said.

Police responded to the 3500 block of N. Lankershim Blvd. near Chandler Boulevard, just steps from the entrance to the North Hollywood B Line Metro station, after receiving a report at 5:55 p.m. that a car drove onto the sidewalk and struck pedestrians, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Three pedestrians were pronounced dead at the scene. Two others and the driver, identified only as an adult man, were taken to a hospital for treatment, said Capt. Mike Bland, an LAPD spokesperson.
California
Kelvin Kuo

Kelvin Kuo is a Sports photo editor at the Los Angeles Times. He finds a passion in inspiring people through photography.

Lara Hochuli

Lara Hochuli is the senior editor on the Los Angeles Times’ Editorial Video team. In a 15-year career, Hochuli has helped bring more than one newsroom into the modern age, including a decade at the San Diego Union-Tribune and a previous stint at The Times with “LA Times Today.” Her work has been recognized with a number of acknowledgments from the Society of Professional Journalists, a handful of San Diego Press Club accolades, and four Emmy Awards.

Advertisement