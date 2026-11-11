Three killed, others critically injured after car strikes pedestrians in North Hollywood

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Three people were killed and others were injured when a car hit a crowd of street vendors and pedestrians in North Hollywood on Tuesday evening, authorities said.



Police responded to the 3500 block of N. Lankershim Blvd. near Chandler Boulevard, just steps from the entrance to the North Hollywood B Line Metro station, after receiving a report at 5:55 p.m. that a car drove onto the sidewalk and struck pedestrians, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.



Three pedestrians were pronounced dead at the scene. Two others and the driver, identified only as an adult man, were taken to a hospital for treatment, said Capt. Mike Bland, an LAPD spokesperson.

