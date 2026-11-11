Biotech & Healthcare: Why Do Medical Breakthroughs Take So Long?

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For decades, cancer care has relied on chemotherapy and radiation. Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong discusses how some of these traditional treatments affect the immune cells we need most.



Recorded live at the 2025 LA Times Studios Inspirational Women Forum and Leadership Awards, Anna Magzanyan (President, LA Times Studios & Nant Games) sits down with Dr. Soon-Shiong (Founder, Executive Chairman, ImmunityBio, Inc.) to talk about what comes next: natural killer (NK) cells, navigating the regulatory pathway to reach patients, and a $10 blood test that provides crucial information. Follow or subscribe wherever you’re listening for more conversations with the people building, challenging, and redefining their industries.