Sleeping 8 Hours and Still Exhausted? Your Sleep Aids May Be Why
Sleep or Die founder Lauren Sudeyko explores the difference between sedation and restorative sleep, the pitfalls of sleep optimization, and why trying harder to fall asleep may be keeping you awake.
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Sleep or Die founder Lauren Sudeyko examines why our obsession with optimizing sleep may be undermining our ability to rest. She explores the difference between sedation and restorative sleep, the potential drawbacks of relying on sleep aids and alcohol, and how mental load, blue light, and hustle culture influence sleep quality. The conversation challenges conventional approaches to sleep and offers a different perspective on what it takes to wake up feeling genuinely rested.