Legendary downtown diner “the Original Pantry” reopens in DTLA

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Founded in 1924, the diner famed for staying open 24/7 and serving generous portions began humbly with five employees and a hot plate but grew to a downtown destination serving visiting luminaries like civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. and countless Angelenos through the century. In March 2025, it closed abruptly following pandemic-spurred hardships and a labor dispute.



But like another historic downtown restaurant, Cole’s, the Original Pantry is coming back.

