FAA lifts nationwide flight ground stop after communications outage

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The Federal Aviation Administration on Friday issued an extraordinary four-hour ground stoppage on all flights in the United States after a communications issue crippled air traffic control centers.



The move caused havoc at airports across the country and affected thousands of flights. The stop was lifted at around 5:30 p.m., but it’s expected to have a cascade effect that will disrupt air travel for days.

