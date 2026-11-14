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VIDEO | 01:11
FAA lifts nationwide flight ground stop after communications outage
California

FAA lifts nationwide flight ground stop after communications outage

By Lara HochuliSenior Editor for Video 
The Federal Aviation Administration on Friday issued an extraordinary four-hour ground stoppage on all flights in the United States after a communications issue crippled air traffic control centers.

The move caused havoc at airports across the country and affected thousands of flights. The stop was lifted at around 5:30 p.m., but it’s expected to have a cascade effect that will disrupt air travel for days.
California
Lara Hochuli

Lara Hochuli is the senior editor on the Los Angeles Times’ Editorial Video team. In a 15-year career, Hochuli has helped bring more than one newsroom into the modern age, including a decade at the San Diego Union-Tribune and a previous stint at The Times with “LA Times Today.” Her work has been recognized with a number of acknowledgments from the Society of Professional Journalists, a handful of San Diego Press Club accolades, and four Emmy Awards.

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