Billy Idol reacts to Billy Idol day

Brenda Elizondo is a former video journalist at the Los Angeles Times. She covered diverse beats across the paper including De Los, Entertainment and reported breaking news on immigrant communities during the peak of the ICE raids. The Santa Ana native received her bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism from Cal State Fullerton and previously field produced at NBCLA and Telemundo52.
Rebecca Castillo is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she was a special projects lead for the Times’ High School Insider and other Public Affairs programs. A Southern California native, she is an alumna of Swarthmore College and USC. In her free time, you can find her hanging out at the Silver Lake Reservoir, drinking boba and exploring the city on foot.