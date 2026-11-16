Inside the 2026 Rock Hall Inductions

From U2’s surprise opening to Aerosmith and Run-DMC’s closing number, plus Billy Idol, Phil Collins, Queen Latifah and everything in between, catch up on what happened at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductions.
Assistant editor Vanessa Franko oversees audience engagement for the Los Angeles Times’ Entertainment and Arts section. She was previously the digital director of entertainment and features at the Southern California News Group.
Lara Hochuli is the senior editor on the Los Angeles Times’ Editorial Video team. In a 15-year career, Hochuli has helped bring more than one newsroom into the modern age, including a decade at the San Diego Union-Tribune and a previous stint at The Times with “LA Times Today.” Her work has been recognized with a number of acknowledgments from the Society of Professional Journalists, a handful of San Diego Press Club accolades, and four Emmy Awards.