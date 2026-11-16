Advertisement
VIDEO | 01:55
Raye and Rosalía will face off for the Grammys’ biggest awards
Entertainment & Arts

Raye and Rosalía will face off for the Grammys’ biggest awards

By Mikael Wood
Vanessa Franko and Lara Hochuli
Raye and Rosalía will compete for major prizes at the 69th Grammy Awards in a sure-to-be-dramatic showdown between two exceedingly ambitious European artists whose latest projects explore high-flown ideas about faith, love and family amid complicated orchestral arrangements carried out with the help of dozens of musicians.
Entertainment & Arts
Mikael Wood

Mikael Wood is pop music critic for the Los Angeles Times.

Vanessa Franko

Assistant editor Vanessa Franko oversees audience engagement for the Los Angeles Times’ Entertainment and Arts section. She was previously the digital director of entertainment and features at the Southern California News Group.

Lara Hochuli

Lara Hochuli is the senior editor on the Los Angeles Times’ Editorial Video team. In a 15-year career, Hochuli has helped bring more than one newsroom into the modern age, including a decade at the San Diego Union-Tribune and a previous stint at The Times with “LA Times Today.” Her work has been recognized with a number of acknowledgments from the Society of Professional Journalists, a handful of San Diego Press Club accolades, and four Emmy Awards.

Advertisement