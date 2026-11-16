Raye and Rosalía will face off for the Grammys’ biggest awards

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Raye and Rosalía will compete for major prizes at the 69th Grammy Awards in a sure-to-be-dramatic showdown between two exceedingly ambitious European artists whose latest projects explore high-flown ideas about faith, love and family amid complicated orchestral arrangements carried out with the help of dozens of musicians.