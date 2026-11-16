A new exhibit on bowling and neon

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In the mid-century, bowling in Southern California went from being mainly a men’s activity to a community that was welcoming of women and people of color. Bowling allies introduced free babysitting for mothers and it became one of the first integrated sports.



@bexcastillo stopped by the Museum of Neon Art for a tour of their new exhibit, “Wonder Lanes: The Signs and Style of Mid-century Bowling.”



The exhibit is open now through October 2027.