GoPro to F1: Building Brands With No Brakes

A logo on a car isn’t influence. James Kirkham, who’s worked with F1, Porsche and Ferrari, shares how legacy brands earn cultural relevance. Watch now.

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



How do iconic heritage brands like Formula 1 and Mercedes-Benz stay culturally dominant without losing their prestige?



In this episode of Business Innovators Unplugged, LA Times Studios President Anna Magzanyan sits down with Race Service co-founder James Kirkham for an executive masterclass on modern brand building. Drawing from his work behind the scenes with global titans like Formula 1, Mercedes-AMG, Porsche, and Ferrari, James reveals how legacy organizations overcome “corporate fear,” embrace community-driven storytelling, and connect with a new generation of fans.



Before founding Race Service and co-creating Donut Media, James helped scale GoPro past Red Bull on YouTube, and navigated the fallout of a sudden 30% stock crash. He breaks down the exact strategies that turn traditional corporate sponsorships into real cultural influence, and what it takes to lead when high-profile brands are on the line.