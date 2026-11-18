The best (and worst) Trader Joe’s in L.A.

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For months, a crack team of reporters at the L.A. Times scouted 46 Trader Joe’s locations across Los Angeles County, including every location in the city of L.A.



They took meticulous notes on the parking lots, aisles and how stocked the shelves were. The boots-in-the-grocery-store journalism culminated with a spirited debate in a conference room, where the team of reporters ranked each location from best to worst, with some “clear winners and sinkers.”



@bexcastillo stopped by the infamous parking lot at the Silver Lake Trader Joe’s (which clocked in at second to worst) with LAT reporter Deb Vankin to chat about the list.



Where does your neighborhood Trader Joe’s fall in the power ranking? Let us know in the comments.



To read the full list, visit latimes.com.