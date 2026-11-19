A new Health and Human Services policy lets compounding pharmacies make six peptides while the FDA weighs a final rule, opening wider access to products with scant human research. At a San Francisco peptide party, guests sampled creams and dissolvable strips containing compounds not approved for human use, including products labeled for research only. Advocates say the policy could offer a safer alternative to the gray market; researchers warn it may expand use of unproven products before their safety or effectiveness is established.
Corinne Purtill is a science and medicine reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Her writing on science and human behavior has appeared in the New Yorker, the New York Times, Time Magazine, the BBC and elsewhere. Before joining The Times, she worked as the senior London correspondent for GlobalPost (now PRI) and as a reporter and assignment editor at the Cambodia Daily in Phnom Penh. She is a native of Southern California and a graduate of Stanford University.
Lara Hochuli is the senior editor on the Los Angeles Times’ Editorial Video team. In a 15-year career, Hochuli has helped bring more than one newsroom into the modern age, including a decade at the San Diego Union-Tribune and a previous stint at The Times with “LA Times Today.” Her work has been recognized with a number of acknowledgments from the Society of Professional Journalists, a handful of San Diego Press Club accolades, and four Emmy Awards.