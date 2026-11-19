Inside the world ‘peptide parties’

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A new Health and Human Services policy lets compounding pharmacies make six peptides while the FDA weighs a final rule, opening wider access to products with scant human research. At a San Francisco peptide party, guests sampled creams and dissolvable strips containing compounds not approved for human use, including products labeled for research only. Advocates say the policy could offer a safer alternative to the gray market; researchers warn it may expand use of unproven products before their safety or effectiveness is established.