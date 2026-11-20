The Sleep Mistakes That Could Be Keeping You Awake at Night
Hatch co-founder and CEO Ann Crady Weiss explains how sleep anxiety, rigid bedtime routines and an obsession with sleep scores can interfere with rest, and why a simpler approach may help.
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Could trying too hard to get a good night’s sleep actually be keeping you awake? On this episode of Live & Well, host Melissa Magsaysay sits down with Hatch co-founder and CEO Ann Crady Weiss to explore how sleep anxiety, rigid bedtime routines and an obsession with sleep scores may be doing more harm than good. From waking up at 3 a.m. to the effects of smartphones on your circadian rhythm, Weiss explains why modern sleep habits can interfere with quality rest. She also shares practical ways to build a healthier bedtime routine, quiet a racing mind and take the pressure off falling asleep.