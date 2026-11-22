ICE officer seen on video smashing window to detain man in Santa Clarita

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent on Friday used a baton to break the back window of a car in a Santa Clarita parking lot before other agents pulled a person from the back, placed him in handcuffs and took him away in a black SUV, according to a video shared with The Times.

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An Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent on Friday used a baton to break the back window of a car in a Santa Clarita parking lot before other agents pulled a person from the back, placed him in handcuffs and took him away in a black SUV, according to a video shared with The Times.

