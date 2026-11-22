Walking from Echo Park Lake to Santa Monica

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Every year, hundreds of people gather for the Great LA Walk. It’s not for any reason in particular – just a chance for pedestrian-minded Angelenos to meet each other and see a car-centric city on foot.



This year, the group trekked 17 miles along Santa Monica Blvd from Echo Park Lake to the pier.



@bexcastillo walked the route and chatted with some people along the way.