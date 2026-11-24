Colorado Boulevard gets a new bus lane

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A new bus route along Colorado Boulevard from Pasadena to North Hollywood is under construction. The route spans 19 miles and is part of an effort to expand public transit ahead of the 2028 Olympics.



On some parts of the route, buses will share a lane with vehicle traffic. But in Eagle Rock, one lane that is currently shared will be dedicated to buses.



Some residents have pushed back against this decision, which they fear will increase traffic and reduce street parking. Others have pointed out that a new bus lane could mean less dependency on cars.



@bexcastillo spoke with L.A. Times reporter Colleen Shalby to learn more. Read the full story at latimes.com.