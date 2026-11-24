Watch Cody learn to love (to cook) again

These potato rolls take care and time, and are the perfect way to show your love this Thanksgiving.

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If you’re still searching for something to bring to your Friendsgiving, look no further. These old-fashioned yeast rolls from a potato starter, from Scott Peacock and Edna Lewis’ book “The Gift of Southern Cooking,” will show everyone in your life just how much you care.