If you’re still searching for something to bring to your Friendsgiving, look no further. These old-fashioned yeast rolls from a potato starter, from Scott Peacock and Edna Lewis’ book “The Gift of Southern Cooking,” will show everyone in your life just how much you care.
Cody Reiss is the cooking editor for Los Angeles Times Food, making videos focused on fundamental cooking techniques, philosophies and principles. Previously, he has worked as a cook in the Chez Panisse Café, as a private chef and a travel and food writer. Reiss has eaten his way through 46 states and over 30 countries, and is on a constant search for the best bean and cheese burrito in town.