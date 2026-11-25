How Call of Duty Quietly Built America’s Most Efficient Veteran Job Engine

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“Even the most accomplished military leaders, from decorated combat medics to senior Navy SEAL admirals, often leave the service wondering if anyone in the civilian world will hire them.”



In this episode of Business Innovators Unplugged, LA Times Studios and NantGames President Anna Magzanyan sits down with Dan Goldenberg, President of the Call of Duty Endowment and a 27-year U.S. Navy veteran, to unpack how one of the world’s biggest video game franchises became the largest private funder of veteran jobs.



Dan shares how the Endowment struggled in its early days before overhauling how it vets front-line nonprofits, ultimately placing over 180,000 veterans at an average cost of just $659. He also opens up about joining the Navy, using AI to free counselors from busywork, and the exact two-sentence negotiation script that added $10,000 to his first civilian salary.



Key Takeaways:



• Fixing an Early Failure: How the Endowment dropped its placement cost to $659 (1/14th of federal programs) by holding partner organizations to strict pay and retention standards.



• Closing the Confidence Gap: Why veterans often undervalue their military experience, and how the “”Situation-Action-Result”” (SAR) framework translates their leadership for civilian recruiters.



• AI as a Human Tool: Why nonprofits should use AI to automate resume drafts and CRM paperwork so counselors can spend more time coaching people.



• Untapped Talent in Trades & Healthcare: Why skilled trades and certified military medics could quickly ease labor shortages if companies and licensing boards cut outdated red tape.



• Gaming With Purpose: How Activision and Call of Duty players fund veteran careers through in-game tribute packs, challenges, and C.O.D.E. Bowl.