TIFF Interview: Sebastian Stan and Director Cristian Mungiu on Realism & Polarization in “Fjord”

Actor Sebastian Stan and director Cristian Mungiu sit down in the Los Angeles Times Studio at RBC House to discuss their Palme d’Or-winning film, Fjord. The creative duo explores the film’s realistic, one-shot style, its refusal to give audiences easy answers, how the narrative tackles social polarization and gray areas, and Stan’s experience returning to his Romanian roots to embrace dramatic, minimalistic roles.
Lara Hochuli is the senior editor on the Los Angeles Times’ Editorial Video team. In a 15-year career, Hochuli has helped bring more than one newsroom into the modern age, including a decade at the San Diego Union-Tribune and a previous stint at The Times with “LA Times Today.” Her work has been recognized with a number of acknowledgments from the Society of Professional Journalists, a handful of San Diego Press Club accolades, and four Emmy Awards.
Mark E. Potts is a former senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.