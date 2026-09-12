TIFF Interview: Sebastian Stan and Director Cristian Mungiu on Realism & Polarization in “Fjord”

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Actor Sebastian Stan and director Cristian Mungiu sit down in the Los Angeles Times Studio at RBC House to discuss their Palme d’Or-winning film, Fjord. The creative duo explores the film’s realistic, one-shot style, its refusal to give audiences easy answers, how the narrative tackles social polarization and gray areas, and Stan’s experience returning to his Romanian roots to embrace dramatic, minimalistic roles.