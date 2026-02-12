Episode 16: Navigating Insurance Hell, Pt. 2: The Big Picture
The insurance industry in California was fragile even before the January fires in Los Angeles. Since the Camp Fire in Paradise and other devastating blazes in Napa, Sonoma, and Ventura Counties, home insurance rates skyrocketed for many Californians. Companies dropped customers and left the state because of the perceived risks of wildfires and other disasters in so many communities.
Now, after the Eaton and Palisades Fires, a lot of residents are wondering if anyone in these areas can get a home insured again. So how did we get here? And where do we go from here? Host Kate Cagle tries to get some answers.
