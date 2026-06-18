Commercial Space’s Role in U.S. Space Dominance

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While the private sector drives rapid technological innovation in space, aligning these advancements with U.S. economic and national security interests presents both challenges and opportunities. Join Christian Davenport, Richard Cook (NASA Jet Propulsion Lab), Dan Krauser (Vast) and Dr. Rob Spalding (SEMPRE) to explore where our commercial sector is now and understand the essential role that cross-sector partnerships play in maintaining our space dominance now and into the future.