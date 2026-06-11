Jakob Nowell leads Sublime’s next chapter on ‘Until the Sun Explodes’

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Ahead of the release of its upcoming album, Sublime is reflecting on the band’s latest chapter. Jakob Nowell, Bud Gaugh and Eric Wilson sat down with Los Angeles Times reporter Nate Jackson to discuss how writing music together led to the band’s reunion and what it has been like to see longtime fans and a younger generation connect through the same songs.