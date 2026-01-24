Sundance 2026: Olivia Wilde, Cooper Hoffman and Chase Sui Wonders with ‘I Want Your Sex’

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Gregg Araki, Cooper Hoffman, Mason Gooding, Chase Sui Wonders. Olivia Wilde talk about their film, “I Want Your Sex” at the L.A. Times Studio @ Sundance Film Festival presented by Chase Sapphire Reserve.

