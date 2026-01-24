Advertisement
Sundance 2026: Olivia Wilde, Cooper Hoffman and Chase Sui Wonders with ‘I Want Your Sex’

By Mark Olsen
Rebecca CastilloMark E. Potts and Peter Grayson
Gregg Araki, Cooper Hoffman, Mason Gooding, Chase Sui Wonders. Olivia Wilde talk about their film, “I Want Your Sex” at the L.A. Times Studio @ Sundance Film Festival presented by Chase Sapphire Reserve.
