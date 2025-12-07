Straight to the Point: Directed Energy Weapons

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Exposing the Biden-Era Cover-Up.



Over the last year, whistleblowers from the CIA, State Department and Defense Experts came forward to our team to expose the false narrative that these attacks began in 2016 with a cluster of cases in Cuba.



The debilitating neurological symptoms are commonly known as Havana Syndrome.



Havana Syndrome survivors allege a government cover up to minimize the severity of their brain injuries and the cause of the attacks.



In a new, exclusive interview, a former defense department staffer says she was hit with a directed energy weapon in 2015.

