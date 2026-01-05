Will Arnett would betray his own children to make this happen | Very Important Questions

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Will Arnett, star of “Is This Thing On?” stopped by to answer some Very Important Questions, like which “Smartless” co-host would be the easier spouse to live with, what his “Arrested Development” character would fight for in a divorce settlement and why he would betray all three of his children for this event to happen.