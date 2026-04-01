Neal’s Story of Hope
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Neal is a research fellow, concentrating on developing molecular treatments for diseases at Pfizer’s offices in La Jolla. Working with emerging technology, Neal and his team are advancing science with the aim of discovering a breakthrough treatment.
Neal’s best day on the job was meeting a patient whose life was helped by his work.
Tomorrow’s breakthroughs start today, with a single person – with you. To learn more about PfizerConnect, a way to get connected to Pfizer clinical trials that may be a fit for you, click here.
Neal’s best day on the job was meeting a patient whose life was helped by his work.
Tomorrow’s breakthroughs start today, with a single person – with you. To learn more about PfizerConnect, a way to get connected to Pfizer clinical trials that may be a fit for you, click here.