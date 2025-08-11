Trump sends National Guard to Washington D.C., expands L.A. military tactics

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



In an expansion of tactics started in June during immigration raids in Los Angeles, President Trump on Monday announced he would activate 800 National Guard troops in Washington, D.C. to help “reestablish law and order” and “take the capital back.”



“Our capital city has been overtaken by violent gangs and bloodthirsty criminals, roving mobs of wild youth, drugged out maniacs and homeless people,” Trump said at the White House briefing room.



“It’s liberation day in D.C,” he declared.



Trump, who sent roughly 5,000 Marines and National and Guard troops to Los Angeles in June in a move that was opposed by California Gov. Gavin Newsom and L.A. Mayor Karen Bass, is invoking section 740, of the District of Columbia Home Rule Act, that places the DC Metropolitan police Department under direct federal control.

