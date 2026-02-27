Straight to the Point: Directed Energy Weapon Terrorism on American Soil

Retired lieutenant colonel in U.S. Space Force breaks his silence and accuses Russia of directed energy “terrorism” on American soil.



Advocates for injured DOW personnel, should receive purple heart for debilitating neurological conditions. At least one purple heart has been denied.



Under the Biden Administration, Defense Health Agency Policy Suppressed Traumatic Brain Injury Diagnoses for Havana Syndrome or Anomalous Health Incidents.



In his first on-camera interview, the retired military officer, we agreed to call “Chris,” details five separate Directed Energy Weapon (DEW) attacks at his Northern Virginia home throughout 2020. His wife Heidi is collateral damage in the attack. Chris says the attacks caused over 40 injuries, including TBI and PTSD, which have been validated as “service connected” by VA records with 100% permanent disability. He attributes the attacks to Russia targeting his classified intel work, links to prior surveillance, and reveals that his wife was collateral damage. Chris is urging full U.S. Government acknowledgment to counter this evolving threat.