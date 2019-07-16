Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Awards

Video:: ‘Better Call Saul’ star Bob Odenkirk is cool with being ‘Spocked’

Bob Odenkirk has been playing Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman for years. He’s not worried about being so identified with one role: There’s so much variety within it.

July 16, 2019
1:26 AM
