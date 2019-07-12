Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Share
Movies

Video:: ‘The Farewell’ review by Justin Chang

In Lulu Wang’s funny, thoughtful and altogether delightful movie “The Farewell,” Awkwafina plays a New Yorker named Billi who returns to her Chinese hometown to say goodbye to her ailing grandmother.

July 11, 2019
6:35 PM
Share
Movies