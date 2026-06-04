Emma Grede Talks Success and ‘Start With Yourself’ at Festival of Books

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Deborah Vankin interviews Emma Grede at the LA Times Festival of Books about her new book, “Start with Yourself.” Grede discusses her journey from a working-class childhood in East London to becoming a self-made multimillionaire and serial founder. She attributes her success not to immediate opportunity, but to an unwavering commitment to excellence and a strong moral baseline developed early in life.



A central theme of the conversation is women’s relationship with money and power. Grede argues that women are socially conditioned to avoid discussing wealth, a habit that fundamentally limits their potential. She emphasizes that money and power are inextricably linked, urging women to confidently advocate for their worth. She advocates for abandoning perfectionism—which she notes often keeps women stagnant—and instead encourages embracing failure as a necessary tool for learning. She illustrates this by sharing a candid story about the early collapse of her first Los Angeles-based company, demonstrating how she used the experience to eventually build a highly successful portfolio of brands.



Another key point is the myth of work-life balance. As a mother of four and head of multiple companies, Grede rejects the idea of achieving a perfect equilibrium. Instead, she tells the audience to focus on alignment and ambition. By determining a clear, personal vision—a strategy she refers to as her “30 plan”—Grede actively eliminates any professional opportunities or social invitations that do not bring her closer to her goals.

