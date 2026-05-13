David Dastmalchian and S.A. Cosby Talks Southern Noir & Hollywood at Festival of Books

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At the LA Times Festival of Books on Sunday, April 19, 2025, actor and host David Dastmalchian sat down with acclaimed crime novelist S.A. Cosby to explore the visceral world of Southern noir. On the Spotify audiobook stage, the duo discussed the massive surge in audio storytelling, noting that true crime consumption has increased by 50% year-over-year. Cosby, the mind behind Blacktop Wasteland, shared insights into his latest work, King of Ashes, describing it as a tragic family story inspired by the moral complexities of The Godfather.



Cosby delved into his creative roots in rural Virginia, explaining how his upbringing and his parents’ influence shaped his perspective on masculinity, race, and class. He defined modern Southern noir as a vehicle for deconstructing regional identity and addressing the “first great sin” of America. The conversation also highlighted Cosby’s collaboration with narrator Adam Lazar White, whose performance now actively influences Cosby’s writing process.



Beyond the page, Cosby confirmed that Netflix is currently adapting King of Ashes and All the Sinners Bleed for the screen. Closing with reflections on the digital age, he encouraged aspiring writers to embrace the “madness” of the craft. He emphasized that while social media and AI change how stories are marketed and produced, the soul of a narrative remains rooted in human persistence and the willingness to face rejection.

