Dodgers second half, here we come! | Dodgers Debate

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



The Dodgers ended the first half a little down. Do they come out in the second half swinging and hitting and pitching the way everyone thinks they should? Or is this the beginning of the end? Los Angeles Times reporter Jack Harris and columnists Bill Plaschke and Dylan Hernández look at the road ahead.