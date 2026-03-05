Straight to the Point: Heidi’s Story (Directed Energy Weapon Terrorism on American Soil)

EXCLUSIVE: Heidi’s Story

This week, you’ll hear exclusively from a military spouse and mother of four sons who was ‘collateral damage’ after her husband, a US Space Force veteran, says he was targeted five times by a Directed Energy Weapon (DEW) in their Virginia home. In their first on-camera interview, the retired military officer and his wife, we agreed to call Chris and Heidi, said the most severe attacks happened while they were sleeping. A month later, in January 2021, Heidi’s health suddenly fell apart with a thyroid cancer diagnosis and bizarre disintegration of her collarbone. Since, Chris has been diagnosed with over 40 injuries including a traumatic brain injury connected to Directed Energy Exposure.These mysterious brain injuries among spies, diplomats and military personnel are known as Havana Syndrome or Anomalous Health Incidents. While Chris, a retired military officer, has access to specialized DoW medical programs, Heidi has injuries that civilian healthcare struggles to understand. Asked why she is coming forward, Heidi said the government should establish a protocol for supporting and treating injured family members and their children. Heidi emphasized that civilian healthcare treats symptoms but it doesn’t address the root cause. Heidi is also urging the US government to acknowledge Directed Energy Attacks on US government personnel and family members who are collateral damage. Every interview has a moment that can move you. Listen as Heidi and Chris describe the DEW attacks that could have injured their children, including one son who is critically ill.



Part 1 of our investigation posted February 26. Heidi’s Story is Part 2.



A DoW spokesperson declined to comment for our investigation.We will provide an update, if that changes.